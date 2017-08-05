Blue Jays' Cesar Valdez: Crushed by Astros on Friday
Valdez (1-1) coughed up six runs on six hits and two walks over 3.1 innings in Friday's 16-7 loss to the Astros. He struck out one.
The right-hander was hardly alone in his struggles on the night -- Houston's offense scored at least one run against every Toronto pitcher it faced, and homered off five of the six -- but Valdez has now had two awful starts in a row, leaving him with a 7.63 ERA and putting his spot in the Jays rotation in serious jeopardy. If the team doesn't make a move to replace him, his next trip to the mound would come Wednesday at home against another potent offense in the Yankees.
