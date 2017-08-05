Valdez (1-1) coughed up six runs on six hits and two walks over 3.1 innings in Friday's 16-7 loss to the Astros. He struck out one.

The right-hander was hardly alone in his struggles on the night -- Houston's offense scored at least one run against every Toronto pitcher it faced, and homered off five of the six -- but Valdez has now had two awful starts in a row, leaving him with a 7.63 ERA and putting his spot in the Jays rotation in serious jeopardy. If the team doesn't make a move to replace him, his next trip to the mound would come Wednesday at home against another potent offense in the Yankees.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast