Valdez (1-0) allowed only one run on five hits and a walk while striking out four over six-plus innings in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the A's.

The 32-year-old pounded the strike zone, throwing 51 of 77 pitches for strikes, and the Jays defense turned two double plays behind him in the first three innings to prevent any kind of Oakland rally. Valdez now has a 1.69 ERA and 13:4 K:BB in 16 innings over five appearances as a Blue Jay, which should be more than enough to earn him a longer stay in the rotation. If he stays on schedule, his next start would come Sunday at home against the Angels.