Blue Jays' Cesar Valdez: Eyeing Monday spot start
Valdez is a candidate to pick up Monday's start against Oakland if Aaron Sanchez (blister) is unable to make it, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Valdez stepped in Wednesday, striking out five over four shutout innings, when Sanchez was forced out due to blistering. Joe Biagini is also a possibility to make Monday's spot start, but he's already banked a heavy workload in that role this year, and Toronto may was to limit his innings. Valdez has just three big-league starts to his name -- two in 2010 as a Diamondback, and one earlier this year with Oakland. Even if he does start Monday, the 32-year-old's ceiling isn't worth the risk of plugging him into a fantasy lineup.
