Valdez was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder impingement, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

This could help explain Valdez's struggles during his most recent start, as he was lit up for six runs in 3.1 innings. There is no estimated return date for him at this point, and it remains unclear whether he will rejoin the starting rotation when he does return given his unsightly 10.32 ERA over his previous three starts. Leonel Campos was recalled from Triple-A to take his place on the roster, though his replacement in the rotation has yet to be named.