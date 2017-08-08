Valdez was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a right shoulder impingement, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After impressing in his initial start with the Blue Jays on July 25, tossing six innings of one-run ball, Valdez failed to get out of the fourth inning in his subsequent two turns, yielding a combined 13 runs (12 earned) over 5.1 frames. The shoulder issue may have factored into Valdez's back-to-back poor outings, but that won't necessarily earn him another look in the rotation once he eventually regains health. In the meantime, the Blue Jays will have to sift through their pool of minor-league starters to find a rotation replacement for Valdez, who was initially on track to pitch Wednesday against the Yankees.