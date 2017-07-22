Blue Jays' Cesar Valdez: Lined up to start Tuesday
Valdez is expected to start Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
There was some speculation that the veteran would move in to start if Aaron Sanchez (finger) landed on the disabled list, and with the latter condition coming true, Valdez will likely take his spot. This designation hinges on Valdez not appearing in relief in the meantime, but if all holds true, he would line up to face Oakland ace Sonny Gray in the second game of the series.
