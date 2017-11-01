Valdez (shoulder) was outrighted off the Blue Jays' 40-man roster Wednesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Valdez -- who hadn't pitched in the majors since 2010 prior to this season -- struggled in his return to the bigs, compiling an unsightly 7.63 ERA and 1.70 WHIP in 30.2 innings split between the A's and Blue Jays. His success has never really translated to the major-league level, so there's a good chance he starts out in the minors next season.