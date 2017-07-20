Blue Jays' Cesar Valdez: Outstanding in long relief Wednesday
Valdez allowed just one hit while striking out five over four scoreless innings of relief in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Red Sox.
Called in when Aaron Sanchez left the game after four innings due to another blister, Valdez dominated Boston's hitters and kept the Jays within striking distance, although the team's offense wouldn't take advantage. With Sanchez likely to miss at least one start, Valdez -- who has a 3.15 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 71.1 innings at Triple-A this year -- may have staked a claim to taking his spot in the rotation after this performance.
