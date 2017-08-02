Blue Jays' Cesar Valdez: Slated for another start
Valdez is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Astros, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Francisco Liriano was recently traded to Houston, providing an opportunity for Valdez to stick in the Blue Jays' starting rotation for the time being. He was lit up for seven runs (six earned) in two innings during his last outing, so it could be a good chance to stack Houston hitters against him.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Cesar Valdez: Kicked around for seven runs Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Cesar Valdez: Deals quality start in Tuesday's win•
-
Blue Jays' Cesar Valdez: Lined up to start Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Cesar Valdez: Eyeing Monday spot start•
-
Blue Jays' Cesar Valdez: Outstanding in long relief Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Cesar Valdez: Recalled from Buffalo•
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...