The Blue Jays have selected Dallas with the 121st overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The 5-foot-11, 206-pound righty throws a low-to-mid-90s fastball along with a curveball and a slider. In 2021 at the University of Tennessee, Dallas had a 4.27 ERA and 10.5 K/9 in 90.2 innings. He's consistently displayed solid control and generates whiffs with his breaking pitches, but he'll likely need to continue developing his changeup at the next level.