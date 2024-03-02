Dallas allowed two runs on three hits and a walk over 1.2 innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees. He struck out two.

The 23-year-old right-hander is getting some early starts for the Blue Jays due to Ricky Tiedemann's minor hamstring strain, and while Dallas looked solid in his first outing, he may have been overmatched Friday by a Yankees lineup that included Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton. Alek Manoah (shoulder) has yet to lock down the No. 5 starter role in the Opening Day roster, but Dallas is a long shot to win the job if it's up for grabs, having yet to pitch above Double-A. If he posts strong numbers in the high minors this season, however, he could position himself to make his big-league debut later in 2024. In 18 starts for Double-A New Hampshire last year, Dallas posted a 4.19 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 107:37 K:BB across 96.2 innings.