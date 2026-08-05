Blue Jays' Chad Dallas: Tagged with loss in relief

Dallas (1-1) was tagged with the loss in relief Tuesday against the Astros, allowing six runs on seven hits and four walks across three innings. He struck out three.

Dallas was thrust into action after Trey Yesavage exited the game in the third inning due to a left knee injury, and he didn't have his best stuff. This was Dallas' first appearance at the MLB level since he was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on July 29, but the results weren't encouraging. The 26-year-old right-hander hasn't had much success in the majors this season, posting an 8.22 ERA across three appearances and 7.2 innings compared to his 3.16 ERA across 16 outings (12 starts) in Buffalo.