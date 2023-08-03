Green (elbow) is scheduled for another rehab appearance Saturday with Triple-A Buffalo, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

There seems to be a good chance that it will be his final outing on the farm. More than 13 months removed from Tommy John surgery, Green has tallied six strikeouts with no walks through five rehab outings (five innings) between the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and Triple-A. The 32-year-old right-hander could prove to be a high-leverage weapon for Toronto down the stretch.