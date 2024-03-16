Green struck out two over 1.1 perfect innings of relief in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

After giving up six runs in 2.1 innings over his prior three spring appearances, things began to click for Green on Friday as he fired 10 of 18 pitches for strikes. The 32-year-old righty has thrown only 27 innings over the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery in June 2022, but he's being counted on to fill a regular role in the Blue Jays bullpen in 2024. The presence of Erik Swanson and Yimi Garcia should allow the club to ease Green back into high-leverage duties, however.