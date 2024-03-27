The Blue Jays are expected to use a closer by committee while Jordan Romano (elbow) and Erik Swanson (forearm) are sidelined, with Green, Yimi Garcia and Tim Mayza in the mix, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

For what it's worth, Mitchell lists Green at the top of the pecking order. Green posted a 5.25 ERA and 16:4 K:BB over 12 innings last September after returning from Tommy John surgery. He gave up seven runs in 7.2 innings this spring, although that came with an 11:1 K:BB. Green, Garcia (three saves in 2023) and Mayza (one save in 2023) are all worthy of speculative adds, but with no clear leader in the hierarchy and Romano hopefully back soon, FAAB investments should be relatively modest.