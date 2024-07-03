Green picked up the save Tuesday against Houston, allowing one hit and no walks with two strikeouts across a scoreless inning.

Green has stepped into a temporary ninth-inning role with Jordan Romano (elbow) and Yimi Garcia (elbow) shelved. Though the pair have been sidelined for multiple weeks, Tuesday's contest was the first save opportunity offered since and Green stepped up and converted. Green has been exceptional for the Blue Jays this season, owning a 1.37 ERA with a 17:4 K:BB across 19.2 innings.