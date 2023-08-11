Green (elbow/head) did light cardio Friday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Green was previously poised to make his debut for the Blue Jays after making a final rehab appearance coming off Tommy John surgery on Aug. 8. However, he was drilled in the head on a throw to second by his Buffalo catcher. The reliever suffered a concussion and was placed in the concussion protocol. With the 32-year-old moving about, it seems it will be just a minor setback in his return to the majors.