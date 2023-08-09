Green (elbow/head) is in concussion protocol after getting beaned by a catcher's throw to second base Tuesday with Triple-A Buffalo, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Green was making what might have otherwise been his final rehab appearance when Buffalo catcher Tyler Heineman drilled him in the head while trying to cut down a stolen base attempt from Triple-A Worcester shortstop Ryan Fitzgerald. Green is fully recovered from Tommy John surgery, but there is no longer an exact timetable for his Blue Jays debut. He'll likely be sidelined for at least a week before begging a new minor-league rehab stint.
