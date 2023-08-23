Green (elbow/head) could make back-to-back rehab appearances this weekend with Triple-A Buffalo, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Green had to pause his rehab assignment between Aug. 8 and Aug. 16 after getting hit in the head by a catcher's throw to second base, but he is again on the verge of making his Blue Jays debut. It sounds like the team is discussing whether to activate him early next week or wait until major-league rosters expand Sept. 1. The 32-year-old reliever is more than 16 months removed from Tommy John surgery.