Green walked two and struck out two in a scoreless sixth inning Sunday to record his fourth hold of the season in a win over the Pirates.

The right-hander had trouble finding the plate, tossing only 15 of 27 pitches for strikes, but Green was able to escape the jam he created while protecting a 4-3 lead. With Jordan Romano (elbow) back on the IL, it looks like Yimi Garcia will get the first chance to fill the closer role, with Green remaining part of the set-up crew.