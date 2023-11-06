The Blue Jays exercised Green's two-year, $21 million option Monday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Green returned from June 2022 Tommy John surgery in September and posted a 5.25 ERA and 16:4 K:BB over 12 innings over the final month of the season. As long as he stays healthy and regains his pre-surgery velocity and command, Green could prove to be a value for the Blue Jays at an $10.5 million annual average salary for the next two seasons. In his last full MLB season in 2021, Green submitted a 3.12 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 99:17 K:BB in 83.2 innings for the Yankees. Heading into the 2024 campaign, Green should line for setup duties in front of closer Jordan Romano.