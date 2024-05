Green (shoulder) has progressed to playing long toss, and the team is hopeful he can throw off a mound later this week, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Green has been on the injured list since April 20 due to a teres major strain in his right shoulder. A clearer timeline on his return may emerge once he gets back on a mound, but he figures to still be at least a week or two away from rejoining Toronto's bullpen.