Green (elbow) will make a rehab appearance with Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
Green appeared in games with Buffalo on both Saturday and Sunday, and he will pitch for Toronto's Triple-A club once more. That could be the end of his lengthy recovery from the Tommy John procedure he underwent in June of 2022, as the report suggests he will join the Blue Jays after that.
