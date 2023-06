Green (elbow) is scheduled to throw another round of live batting practice Saturday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Now more than 12 months removed from Tommy John surgery, Green would appear close to embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment and might be able to make his Blue Jays debut before the end of July. The 32-year-old reliever signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract with Toronto in January.