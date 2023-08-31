Green (elbow) will return from the 60-day injured list Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Green has been on the 60-day IL all season while working his way back from the Tommy John procedure he underwent in June 2022. After giving up two runs across 12.1 innings in his rehab assignment, the 32-year-old reliever is now set to join the Jays' active roster as rosters expand from 26 to 28 players Friday. Green will likely be limited to a middle-relief role upon returning