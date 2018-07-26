Blue Jays' Chad Spanberger: Shipped to Toronto

Spanberger was sent to Toronto on Wednesday as part of the package for Seung Hwan Oh, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Spanberger was a sixth-round pick by the Rockies in the 2017 draft. He's performed very well for Low-A Asheville this season, hitting .316/.364/.580 with 22 homers and 16 steals in 91 games. He's a first-base only prospect and isn't expected to be a threat to steal bases at the big-league level. He'll have to keep hitting if he's to eventually reach the majors, but he's certainly done what he can in that regard so far.