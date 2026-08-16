Blue Jays' Charles McAdoo: Filling in for Guerrero at first base

McAdoo will start at first base and bat second in Sunday's game against the Yankees.

McAdoo will remain in the lineup for the sixth time in seven games, covering first base for the second day in a row after splitting time between third base and left field in his prior four starts. With the Blue Jays placing Vladimir Guerrero (concussion) on the 7-day injured list Saturday, McAdoo could have an extended runway at first base, though Kazuma Okamoto could also move across the diamond to help fill in for Guerrero. Since being recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, McAdoo has gone 5-for-16 with a home run, a double, three walks and four RBI.