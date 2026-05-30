Blue Jays' Charles McAdoo: Homers in major-league debut

McAdoo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during the Blue Jays' 6-5 win over the Orioles on Friday.

One day after being called up from Triple-A Buffalo, McAdoo was in a major-league starting lineup for the first time in his career, as he manned second base while batting sixth in Friday's AL East contest. He struck out in his first plate appearance before fouling out in the fifth, but McAdoo made his mark in the seventh inning with a two-run homer off Trevor Rogers to reduce Toronto's deficit to 5-4. Even though he started at second base, McAdoo has played mostly first and third during his minor-league career, so his presence gives the Blue Jays a valuable utility man while Lenyn Sosa (wrist) and Addison Barger (elbow) are on the IL.