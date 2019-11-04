Blue Jays' Chase Anderson: Acquired by Toronto
Anderson was traded to the Blue Jays on Monday for an undisclosed return, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
The 31-year-old regressed slightly in 2019, as his ERA rose to 4.21 with a 1.27 WHIP. He increased his average fastball velocity to a career-high 93.4 mph, but struggled in limiting home runs, as he allowed 23 over 32 appearances (27 starts). Rogers Centre allowed the highest HR/9 rate of any major-league park last season, so Anderson could see his number of home runs allowed increase unless he can turn things around. The Brewers had reportedly been leaning toward declining Anderson's team option, so a change of scenery could be beneficial, although it's unclear whether the Blue Jays will pick up his option.
