Anderson (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.
Anderson will make his season debut against the Red Sox on Saturday after he was sidelined with an oblique strain to begin the regular season. The right-hander still hasn't built up to a full workload, so he isn't expected to throw more than three innings during his first outing. Outfielder Billy McKinney was optioned to the taxi squad to make room on the active roster.
