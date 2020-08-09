Anderson (oblique) allowed one run on a hit and two walks while striking out one in three innings versus the Red Sox on Saturday. He did not factor in the decision.

Anderson missed a couple of weeks with an oblique strain, but he pitched fairly well in a short debut. His only run came on a Christian Vazquez single. Anderson threw 26 of his 45 pitches for strikes. The 32-year-old pitched to a 4.21 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 124 strikeouts in 139 innings last season with the Brewers. Anderson may still need a few weeks to get to a starter's workload. His next appearance is scheduled for next Saturday versus the Rays.