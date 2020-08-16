Anderson hurled three innings against Tampa Bay on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits while striking out three. The game was suspended due to rain.
After throwing 45 pitches in his season debut, Anderson hurled 59 on Saturday, 39 of which were strikes. He yielded only one extra-base hit in his three frames -- a solo home run to Austin Meadows in the third inning. Whether the right-hander will suffer a loss due to his lone mistake will be determined Sunday when the suspended game is completed. Anderson is expected to next take the mound Thursday at home against Philadelphia.
