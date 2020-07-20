Anderson (oblique) threw from 120 feet Monday and will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Anderson will be opening the season on the injured list due to an oblique strain he's dealt with throughout summer camp, but the fact that he's nearly ready to throw a bullpen session is certainly a good sign. Starts are available for the Blue Jays until he returns, with Ryan Borucki, Anthony Kay and Nate Pearson lining up as the primary candidates.
