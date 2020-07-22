Anderson (oblique) completed a successful bullpen session Wednesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It's the first time the 32-year-old has thrown off a mound since suffering the oblique injury 10 days ago, so it's a significant step in his recovery. Anderson is beginning the season on the injured list, but manager Charlie Montoyo doesn't expect him to be sidelined for long. Anthony Kay, Ryan Borucki and Nate Pearson are in the mix to round out the starting rotation while Anderson remains on the shelf.
