Anderson (oblique) is expected to start Saturday against Boston, Gregor Chisholm of the Toronto Star reports.
Anderson's preseason buildup was delayed by an oblique strain. He's still not ready to handle a true starters' workload, but he's expected to throw up to three innings Saturday before handing the ball to a long reliever.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Chase Anderson: In contention for Saturday start•
-
Blue Jays' Chase Anderson: On track to return this week•
-
Blue Jays' Chase Anderson: Looks good in sim game•
-
Blue Jays' Chase Anderson: Sim game scheduled•
-
Blue Jays' Chase Anderson: Shifts to IL•
-
Blue Jays' Chase Anderson: Completes bullpen session•