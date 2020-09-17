Anderson will work behind an opener Thursday against the Yankees, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

The veteran right-hander was slated to make a traditional start Thursday, but Julian Merryweather has now been tabbed as the opener. Anderson has started in all seven of his outings this season and has a 5.81 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB over 26.1 innings.