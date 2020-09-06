Anderson gave up six runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out three over four innings versus the Red Sox on Saturday. He did not factor in the decision.

Four of the six runs charged to Anderson came on three homers in the second inning. He also allowed a two-run double to Rafael Devers in the fourth. Anderson has yet to record a result is six starts this year, but Saturday was by far his worst performance. The right-hander now has a 4.94 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 21 strikeouts across 23.2 innings. He'll try to keep the ball in the yard Friday versus the Mets.