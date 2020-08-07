Anderson (oblique) could return from the injured list to start Saturday against the Red Sox, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
Anderson has been dealing with an oblique strain since early in summer camp. If he does wind up starting Saturday, he isn't expected to throw more than three innings, as he's yet to build up to a full starter's workload.
