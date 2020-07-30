Anderson (oblique) was able to throw three innings in a simulated game Wednesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Per manager Charlie Montoyo, Anderson "looked really good." The workload suggests the right-hander could be close to coming off the injured list, but with Nate Pearson now having made his debut, it's unclear whether there will be room for Anderson in the rotation once he's healthy.
