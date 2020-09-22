Anderson will be available out of the bullpen Tuesday and won't start Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Anderson has struggled mightily in each of his last three starts, and he'll be moved to a bullpen role, presumably for the remainder of the regular season and for the postseason. Robbie Ray will start in his place Wednesday with Hyun-jin Ryu taking the mound Thursday.
