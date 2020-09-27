Anderson (1-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Orioles, giving up one hit over two scoreless innings of relief. He struck out four.

Entering the game in the sixth inning after T.J. Zeuch had blanked the O's for five frames, Anderson kept the shutout going and was rewarded for his efforts when Cavan Biggio gave the Jays the lead with a solo shot. While he was able to end the regular season on a high note, Anderson overall had a rough first campaign with Toronto, posting a 7.22 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 38:10 K:BB through 33.2 innings.