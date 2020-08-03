Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker said Sunday that Anderson (oblique) will be activated from the 10-day injured list this week, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Beyond confirming Matt Shoemaker as the starter for Tuesday's game against the Braves, the Blue Jays haven't outlined their rotation plans for the rest of the week, so Anderson could conceivably start either of the final two games of the series in Atlanta. The right-hander threw a live batting practice session Sunday, which likely marks the final hurdle he'll need to clear in his recovery from the right oblique strain he sustained in the second week of July.