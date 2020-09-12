Anderson (0-1) allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four over 2.2 innings as he was charged with the loss Friday against the Mets.

Anderson has struggled mightily in each of his past two starts, and he picked up his first decision of the season in Friday's 18-1 loss. The right-hander hasn't lasted longer than five innings in any of his seven starts in 2020 as he carries a 5.81 ERA and 1.56 WHIP through 26.1 innings. He'll attempt to right the ship on the road Thursday against the Yankees.