Blue Jays' Chase Anderson: Shaky start to spring
Anderson has given up five runs with a 1:4 K:BB through 2.2 innings over his first two spring starts.
Picked up from the Brewers in the offseason to bolster the team's pitching depth, Anderson is being counted on to break camp in the middle of the Jays' rotation and at least give the club consistent, serviceable innings. Rough performances early in the spring are often long forgotten by Opening Day, but if Anderson continues to struggle over the next couple of weeks, it could put Toronto in a tough position with regard to its rotation plans.
