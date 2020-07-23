The Blue Jays placed Anderson (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Anthony Kay earned a spot on the Blue Jays' 30-man Opening Day rotation and is expected to step into the rotation as a replacement for Anderson, who has since resumed throwing off a mound after straining his right oblique just under two weeks ago. Anderson will probably need more than a week to ramp up to a starter's workload, so the Blue Jays will likely need to fill his turn in the rotation at least two times.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Chase Anderson: Completes bullpen session•
-
Blue Jays' Chase Anderson: Bullpen session scheduled•
-
Blue Jays' Chase Anderson: Starting season on IL•
-
Blue Jays' Chase Anderson: Throwing from 90 feet•
-
Blue Jays' Chase Anderson: Unlikely to return by Opening Day•
-
Blue Jays' Chase Anderson: Suffers oblique strain•