Anderson (oblique) will throw a simulated game Wednesday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
Anderson has been dealing with an oblique strain since early in camp but has been able to throw for nearly two weeks. It's not clear exactly how many pitches he's expected to throw Wednesday or how close he is to his return.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Chase Anderson: Shifts to IL•
-
Blue Jays' Chase Anderson: Completes bullpen session•
-
Blue Jays' Chase Anderson: Bullpen session scheduled•
-
Blue Jays' Chase Anderson: Starting season on IL•
-
Blue Jays' Chase Anderson: Throwing from 90 feet•
-
Blue Jays' Chase Anderson: Unlikely to return by Opening Day•