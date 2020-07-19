Manager Charlie Montoyo announced Anderson (oblique) will begin the season on the injured list, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The team indicated shortly after the right-hander suffered the oblique strain last week that he was unlikely to be ready for the start of the season, so it's not a surprise he's heading to the IL. Anderson continues to throw long toss and is progressing toward mound work, per Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca, but he has no official timeline for his return. Trent Thornton receives some stability in the rotation thanks to the news, while Ryan Borucki, Anthony Kay and Nate Pearson are in the mix for the No. 5 spot.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Chase Anderson: Throwing from 90 feet•
-
Blue Jays' Chase Anderson: Unlikely to return by Opening Day•
-
Blue Jays' Chase Anderson: Suffers oblique strain•
-
Blue Jays' Chase Anderson: Strong outing against O's•
-
Blue Jays' Chase Anderson: Shaky start to spring•
-
Blue Jays' Chase Anderson: Option picked up•