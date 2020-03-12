Anderson gave up one run on three hits and a walk over 3.2 innings while striking out four in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.

On a day when the two teams combined for eight homers, Anderson was able to limit the damage off him to a single solo shot. The right-hander has had a bumpy first spring with the Jays, posting an 11.57 ERA and 6:7 K:BB through 9.1 innings, but he's still expected to hold down a spot in the middle of the rotation.