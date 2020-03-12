Blue Jays' Chase Anderson: Strong outing against O's
Anderson gave up one run on three hits and a walk over 3.2 innings while striking out four in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.
On a day when the two teams combined for eight homers, Anderson was able to limit the damage off him to a single solo shot. The right-hander has had a bumpy first spring with the Jays, posting an 11.57 ERA and 6:7 K:BB through 9.1 innings, but he's still expected to hold down a spot in the middle of the rotation.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Chase Anderson: Shaky start to spring•
-
Blue Jays' Chase Anderson: Option picked up•
-
Blue Jays' Chase Anderson: Acquired by Toronto•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Continues hot streak•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Blanks Bucs for seventh win•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Strikes out six in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Edman
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Holds and saves sleepers
Relief pitcher discussions in Fantasy Baseball mostly focus on saves, but relievers can serve...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Outfield
It's tougher to make the cut among the outfield elite, but here are eight value options who...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.