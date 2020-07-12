Manager Charlie Montoyo said Sunday that Anderson is considered day-to-day with an oblique strain, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Montoyo revealed Sunday that Anderson has been dealing with the injury for several days and that the team is taking it day-by-day. Whether the issue impacts the right-hander's availability for Opening Day remains to be seen, but he could require several weeks to build up strength before he's ready for live games. Montoyo declined to name a specific replacement for Anderson in the rotation if he's not ready by the start of the regular season.