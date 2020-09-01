Anderson allowed a run on three hits while fanning eight across five innings pitched in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays. He did not factor in the decision and did not issue a walk.

The Jays were careful with Anderson once again, pulling him after five innings and 84 pitches despite the right-hander appearing to be in full control. The 32-year-old's eight strike outs shattered his previous season-high of three. He was in line to pick up his first win after Toronto took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth, but had to settle for his fifth consecutive no-decision after the Orioles tied the game in the sixth. Nonetheless, it was Anderson's best start of the season and he will look to keep his momentum going Sunday in Boston.